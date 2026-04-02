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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Play Trail Blazers On April 2

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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