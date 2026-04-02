Herbert Jones And Pelicans Play Trail Blazers On April 2

Jones put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

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