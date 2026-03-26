Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Pistons On March 26

Jones put up 13 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Jones is averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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