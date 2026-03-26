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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Pistons On March 26

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Jones put up 13 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Jones is averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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