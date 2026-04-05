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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Magic On April 5

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, April 5. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Jones put up three points in a 117-113 loss to the Kings. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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