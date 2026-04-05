Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Magic On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Jones put up three points in a 117-113 loss to the Kings. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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