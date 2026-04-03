Herbert Jones And Pelicans Square Off Against Kings On April 3

Jones totaled nine points in his most recent appearance, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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