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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Square Off Against Kings On April 3

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 3. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Jones totaled nine points in his most recent appearance, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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