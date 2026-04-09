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Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs • #40 F

Harrison Barnes And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 8

Harrison Barnes and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Barnes' points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Barnes put up two points. Barnes is averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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