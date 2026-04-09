Harrison Barnes And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 8

In his most recent appearance, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Barnes put up two points. Barnes is averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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