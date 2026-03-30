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Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs • #40 F

Harrison Barnes And Spurs Take On Bulls On March 30

Harrison Barnes and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Barnes' points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28, Barnes totaled three points. Barnes is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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