Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Lakers On March 12

In his last appearance, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10, Yabusele totaled two points and two steals. Yabusele is averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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