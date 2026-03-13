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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Lakers On March 12

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 12. Yabusele's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10, Yabusele totaled two points and two steals. Yabusele is averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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