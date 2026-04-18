Grayson Allen And Suns Square Off Against Warriors In Play-In Game

In his last action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Allen tallied eight points. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are giving up 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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