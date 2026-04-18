Grayson Allen And Suns Square Off Against Warriors In Play-In Game
Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Allen's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Allen tallied eight points. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Warriors are giving up 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.