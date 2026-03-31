Grayson Allen And Suns Face Magic On March 31

Last time out on March 28, Allen posted 19 points and two steals in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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