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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Face Magic On March 31

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 31. Allen's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Allen posted 19 points and two steals in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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