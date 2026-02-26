FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Play Lakers On Feb. 26

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Allen's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Allen put up 14 points in a 97-81 loss to the Celtics. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Grayson Allen

