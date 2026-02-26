Grayson Allen And Suns Play Lakers On Feb. 26

Last time out on Feb. 24, Allen put up 14 points in a 97-81 loss to the Celtics. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.