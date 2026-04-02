Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Hornets On April 2

In his last game on March 31, Allen recorded 10 points in a 115-111 loss to the Magic. Allen is averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

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