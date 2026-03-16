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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Play Celtics On March 16

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Allen's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Allen put up 15 points and six assists in a 122-115 loss to the Raptors. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.0 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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