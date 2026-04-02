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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Play Suns On April 2

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Williams posted 10 points in a 117-86 win over the Nets. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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