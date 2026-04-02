Grant Williams And Hornets Play Suns On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Williams posted 10 points in a 117-86 win over the Nets. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

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