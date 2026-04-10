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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Play Pistons On April 10

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7, Williams tallied nine points and two blocks. Williams is averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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