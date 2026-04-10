Grant Williams And Hornets Play Pistons On April 10

In his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7, Williams tallied nine points and two blocks. Williams is averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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