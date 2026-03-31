Grant Williams And Hornets Play Nets On March 31

In his last action, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28, Williams totaled nine points and eight rebounds. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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