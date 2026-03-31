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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Play Nets On March 31

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28, Williams totaled nine points and eight rebounds. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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