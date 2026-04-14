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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Face Heat In Play-In Game

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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