Grant Williams And Hornets Face Heat In Play-In Game

Williams tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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