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Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic • #35 C

Goga Bitadze And Magic Face Pistons In Game 2

Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Bitadze's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bitadze tallied four points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Goga Bitadze

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