Goga Bitadze And Magic Face Pistons In Game 2

Bitadze tallied four points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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