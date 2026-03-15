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Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Square Off Against Pacers On March 15

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 15. Antetokounmpo's points prop was 29.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and six rebounds in a 112-105 loss to the Heat. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giannis Antetokounmpo

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