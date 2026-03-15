Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Square Off Against Pacers On March 15

In his last game on March 12, Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and six rebounds in a 112-105 loss to the Heat. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.