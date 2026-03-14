Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Take On Hawks On March 14

In his last action, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12, Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points and six rebounds. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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