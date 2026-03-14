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Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Take On Hawks On March 14

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 14. Antetokounmpo's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12, Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points and six rebounds. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giannis Antetokounmpo

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