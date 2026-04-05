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Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II And Warriors Take On Rockets On April 5

Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 5. Payton's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Payton posted eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers. Payton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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