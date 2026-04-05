Gary Payton II And Warriors Take On Rockets On April 5

Last time out on April 2, Payton posted eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers. Payton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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