Gary Payton II And Warriors Play Nuggets On March 29
Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. Payton's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27, Payton totaled 15 points. Payton is averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.