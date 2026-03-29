FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II And Warriors Play Nuggets On March 29

Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. Payton's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27, Payton totaled 15 points. Payton is averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gary Payton II

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News