Gary Payton II And Warriors Play Nuggets On March 29

In his last action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27, Payton totaled 15 points. Payton is averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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