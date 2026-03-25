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Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 25. Payton's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Payton had 17 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23. Payton is averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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