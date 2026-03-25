Gary Payton II And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

Payton had 17 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23. Payton is averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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