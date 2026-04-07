Gary Payton II And Warriors Play Kings On April 7

Payton put up 14 points in his last appearance, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Payton is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.2 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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