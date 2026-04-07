Gary Payton II And Warriors Play Kings On April 7
Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, April 7. Payton's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Payton put up 14 points in his last appearance, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Payton is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 121.2 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.