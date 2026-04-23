Gabe Vincent And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3
Gabe Vincent and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Vincent's points prop was 3.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 107-106 win over the Knicks on April 20, Vincent tallied three points. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.