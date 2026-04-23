Gabe Vincent And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 107-106 win over the Knicks on April 20, Vincent tallied three points. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

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