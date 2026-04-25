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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner And Magic Play Pistons In Game 3

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Wagner's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22, Wagner tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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