Franz Wagner And Magic Play Pistons In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22, Wagner tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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