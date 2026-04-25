Franz Wagner And Magic Play Pistons In Game 3
Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Wagner's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22, Wagner tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.