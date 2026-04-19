Franz Wagner And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1

Last time out on April 17, Wagner put up 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.