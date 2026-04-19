Franz Wagner And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1
Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Wagner's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 17, Wagner put up 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.