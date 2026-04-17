Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Hornets In Play-In Game
Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Wagner's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Wagner had 12 points in his last game, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hornets are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.