Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Hornets In Play-In Game

Wagner had 12 points in his last game, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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