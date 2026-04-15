Franz Wagner And Magic Play 76ers In Play-In Game
Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Wagner's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wagner had 20 points in his most recent game, a 113-108 loss to the Celtics on April 12. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.