Franz Wagner And Magic Play 76ers In Play-In Game

Wagner had 20 points in his most recent game, a 113-108 loss to the Celtics on April 12. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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