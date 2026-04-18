Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Mobley put up 10 points and six rebounds. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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