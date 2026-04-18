Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Mobley put up 10 points and six rebounds. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.