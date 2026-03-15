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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 15

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. Mobley's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13, Mobley had 29 points and seven rebounds. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.9 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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