Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 15

In his last action, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13, Mobley had 29 points and seven rebounds. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.9 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118 points per game.

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