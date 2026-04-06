Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Mobley totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.7 points per game.

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