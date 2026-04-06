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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. Mobley's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mobley totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Mobley paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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