Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Celtics On March 8

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 8. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mobley had 18 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3. Mobley is tops on his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.6 points and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Celtics are surrendering 107 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Evan Mobley

