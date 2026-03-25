Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Pistons On March 25

In his last action, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23, Daniels had 12 points and four assists. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.5 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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