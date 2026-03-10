FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 10

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Daniels put up 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 125-116 win over the 76ers on March 7. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
