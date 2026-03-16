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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On March 16

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16. Daniels' points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Daniels posted eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 122-99 win over the Bucks. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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