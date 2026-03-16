Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Daniels posted eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 122-99 win over the Bucks. Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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