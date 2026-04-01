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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On April 1

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 1. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Daniels posted 18 points, five assists and two steals in a 112-102 win over the Celtics. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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