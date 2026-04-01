Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Magic On April 1

Last time out on March 30, Daniels posted 18 points, five assists and two steals in a 112-102 win over the Celtics. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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