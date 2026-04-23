Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 3

In his last game on April 20, Daniels posted six points and two steals in a 107-106 win over the Knicks. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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