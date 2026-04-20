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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 2

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18, Daniels put up four points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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