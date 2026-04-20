Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18, Daniels put up four points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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