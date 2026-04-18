Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 1

In his last action, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10, Daniels totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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