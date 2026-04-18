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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 1

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10, Daniels totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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