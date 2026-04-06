Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

In his last game, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, Daniels totaled 11 points, six assists and five steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.4 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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