FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks on Monday, April 6. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, Daniels totaled 11 points, six assists and five steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.4 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dyson Daniels

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News