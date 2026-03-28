Dyson Daniels And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

In his last appearance, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Daniels totaled six points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.