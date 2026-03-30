Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Celtics On March 30

In his last action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Daniels totaled six points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 106.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.