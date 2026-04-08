Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Cavaliers On April 8

In his most recent game, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Daniels totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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