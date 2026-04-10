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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Cavaliers On April 10

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 10. Daniels' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8, Daniels put up 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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