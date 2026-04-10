Dyson Daniels And Hawks Play Cavaliers On April 10

In his most recent appearance, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8, Daniels put up 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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