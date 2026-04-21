Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 2
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Harper's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 19, Harper posted six points in a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.