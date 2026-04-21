Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Harper posted six points in a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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