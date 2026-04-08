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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Trail Blazers On April 8

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Harper's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper had 17 points and four assists in his last action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6. Harper is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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