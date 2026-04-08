Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Trail Blazers On April 8

Harper had 17 points and four assists in his last action, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6. Harper is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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