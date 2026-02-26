FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Raptors On Feb. 25

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Harper's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Harper totaled five points in his last game, a 114-103 win over the Pistons on Feb. 23. Harper is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dylan Harper

