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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Nuggets On April 4

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 4. Harper's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Harper posted 19 points and five assists in a 118-99 win over the Clippers. Harper is averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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