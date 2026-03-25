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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Grizzlies On March 25

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 25. Harper's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper had 21 points, six assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23. Harper is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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