Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Grizzlies On March 25

Harper had 21 points, six assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23. Harper is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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