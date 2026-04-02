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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Clippers On April 2

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 2. Harper's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Harper tallied 13 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1. Harper is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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